The Daily Sun strives for accuracy, but in the event of an error, contact Patrick Ethridge, editor, at (402) 2235233, ext. 4228 or at pethridge@beatricedailysun.com to request a correction.
GETTING IT RIGHT
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Wymore man was arrested for possession of child pornography after an investigation dating back to last May.
All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.
Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts covered a variety of topics on his monthly radio show, including the Big Ten's new TV contract and add…
he 23-year-old Norris High School teacher and assistant trap team coach who was arrested Friday for the alleged sexual abuse of a student was …
GERING -- Trey Baehr won in a second playoff hole over Norris' Travis Tilford to become Beatrice's first individual state golf champion since 1993.