The Daily Sun strives for accuracy, but in the event of an error, contact Scott Koperski, local editor, 402-223-5233 or at skoperski@beatricedailysun.com to request a correction.
GETTING IT RIGHT
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Janie L. (Willey) Fralin, 71
A Fairbury woman was arrested for a firearm offense and driving under the influence after the car she was driving got stuck on railroad tracks…
In Sam McKewon's Mailbag, he takes a look at Nebraska's offensive line depth, how Jordy Bahl will impact Husker softball and what Memorial Sta…