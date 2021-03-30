Girl Scouts make donation to humane society

The Girl Scouts of Troop 20779 would not let a pandemic stand in their way. They achieve completion of their Bronze Project on March 25, 2021. In late November of 2019, the Girls started talking about ways they could help and contribute to their community. The subject of animals always seemed to be their theme. All of them have pets at home and know how much it takes to care for an animal. They did some research of things needed at their local Humane Society. They started to develop a plan.

Then COVID hit. Meetings came to a halt, schools closed, and the girls were not able to see each other in person for months. When school started back up in August, the parents of the troop texted back and forth and decided they would set up zoom calls for the girls to continue to participate in their troop. Each meeting there was always a reminder to keep researching on how they could help the Beatrice Humane Society.

Finally, they could meet in person at St. John’s Church and have almost normal meetings. The girls abided by the six-foot rule and wore masks to keep themselves and others safe. Meetings started always talking about the ideas they found that they could incorporate into their project. Lots of fun ideas were brought up but the main two ideas everyone agreed upon were having a pet drive to get the community to donate supplies to the Humane Society and making homemade dog and cat toys.