Girls State applications being accepted

The 2021 Cornhusker Girls State will be held via a Virtual Session on June 13-19, 2021. Applications are now being accepted. The applicant must have an e-mail address and internet access to attend this session from their home. Attendance will be recorded through daily sign in.

Applications may be obtained from Sarah Morris or Jennifer Prososki, High School Guidance Counselors at the Beatrice High School. The Girls State program is open to any girl in their Junior year of high school. There is no cost for the participant. All fees are paid completely by the Beatrice Legion Auxiliary. At Girls State, young women learn how government works while developing leadership skills and an appreciation for their rights as citizens.

Girls State goals include:

· Develops leadership & pride in American citizens

· Educates citizens about our system of government

· Instills a greater understanding of American Traditions

· Stimulates a desire to maintain democratic governmental processes with our republic

To Be Eligible:

· Young women must have completed their junior year in high school