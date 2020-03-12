Girls State participant announced

Emily Rempel, of Beatrice, has been selected to attend American Legion Auxiliary Cornhusker Girls State to be held May 31-June 6, 2020.

The delegate is sponsored by the Beatrice Legion Auxiliary Post #27.

Emily is the daughter of Roger and Lori Rempel. Emily is a Junior at Beatrice High School and is active in many school, community and church activities. She is a National Honor Society Member.

Every spring, the American Legion Auxiliary Girls State Program provides approximately 25,000 young women with a hands-on educational opportunity designed to instruct tomorrow's leaders in the privileges and duties of responsible citizenship.

Delegates receive special instruction in parliamentary procedure and organize themselves into two mythical political parties. They then campaign, hold rallies, debate and ultimately vote to elect city, county and state officials. Once elected to office, delegates are sworn in and perform their prescribed duties. Citizens not elected to office are given appointments and visit the offices of their elected or appointed counterparts in actual state, county and city government.