Emma Stevens of Beatrice has been selected to attend the American Legion Auxiliary Cornhusker Girls State June 4-10, 2023, on the campus of the University of Nebraska in Lincoln. Emma will study local, county and state government process in this nonpartisan political learning experience. Every spring, the American Legion Auxiliary Girls State Program provides approximately 25,000 young women with a hand-on educational opportunity designed to instruct tomorrow’s leaders in the privileges and duties of responsible citizenship.

Delegates receive special instruction in parliamentary procedure and organize themselves into two mythical political parties. They then campaign, hold rallies, debate, and ultimately vote to elect city, county and state officials. Once elected to office, delegates are sworn in and perform their prescribed duties. Citizens not elected to office are given appointments and will attend meetings with the offices of their elected or appointed counterparts in actual state, county, and city government.

Emma is a Junior attending Beatrice High School. The Beatrice American Legion Auxiliary Unit #27 is her sponsor and are excited to provide this opportunity for Juniors every year.

Founded in 1919, the American Legion Auxiliary is the world’s largest patriotic women’s service organization. With a membership of nearly 850,000 local Auxiliary units have a strong presence in more than 9,500 communities nationwide. The Auxiliary’s mission to serve veterans, their families, and their communities is carried out through its hundred of outreach programs delivered by its members, volunteers, and National Headquarters.