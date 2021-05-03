Go birding at Homestead National Historical Park

Enjoy a morning bird walk with Natural Resource Specialist Jesse Bolli at Homestead National Historical Park on Friday, May 7 and/or Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 8 a.m. This walk will begin at the Homestead Education Center. Limited numbers of binoculars will be available; you are encouraged to bring your own. One all-terrain wheelchair is available to check-out.

Over 100 avian (bird) species inhabit the park’s tallgrass prairie and bur oak forest, including grassland species such as the dickcissel, common yellow throat and grasshopper sparrow, raptors like the barred owl and red-tailed hawk, and forest species such as the eastern towhee, Baltimore oriole, downy woodpecker and warbling vireo.

“Birding is a great reason to get out and explore the park. All are welcome; no experience is needed,” stated Mark Engler, the park’s Superintendent.

Face masks are required on NPS-administered lands where physical distancing cannot be maintained and in all NPS buildings and facilities.

