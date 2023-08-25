Bicyclists across Nebraska consider September one of the best months for cycling. Today, Bike Walk Nebraska announces its annual fundraising event, the Goldenride Bikefest, set to take place Sept. 9-10. Participants will bike from Lincoln to Beatrice on the Homestead Trail, stay overnight in Beatrice, and return the following day. Proceeds from the event benefit Bike Walk Nebraska’s bicycle tourism and active transportation initiatives.

A pre-ride and post-summit party with live music will be held in Lincoln on Friday, September 8 at the Jayne Snyder Trails Center, 228 N 21st St. The ride begins on Saturday with participants riding at their own pace on a scenic and mostly flat trail with plenty of rest stops along the way. Once in Beatrice, participants can relax at Chautauqua Park or enjoy the quaint downtown shops and restaurants, a great brewery, and several historical sites and museums.

Bike Walk Nebraska Executive Director, Julie Harris, said the 3rd annual event will have a fun and relaxed atmosphere and will appeal to a wide range of bicyclists. “Our motto, ‘Honestly, It’s For Everyone’ really resonates with folks. We’ve had riders of all ages and abilities participate and have received glowing reviews across the board, especially for the food, beverages and entertainment at the rest stops in the small communities along the trail.”

Harris explained that this event will allow people to experience the fun of bicycle travel without taking time off work or investing in camping supplies up front. “Experienced campers can bring their own gear, but we don’t want this to be a barrier to participation. We’re offering a tent service for those who want to dip their toe in the water before investing in a bunch of camping equipment, and the hotel option is also available. Regardless, we’ll haul everything there and back for you.”

Event information can be found at www.bikegoldenride.com. Use code: CHARM for $15 off, discount available until August 31.

