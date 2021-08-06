A charity golf tournament to benefit Jefferson Community Health & Life has been set for Friday, Aug. 13, at the Fairbury Country Club.

The three-person scramble will begin with a shotgun start at 8:45 a.m. The 18-hole tournament will feature cash prizes along with pin prizes.

The entry fee is $210 per team. The field is limited to a maximum of 32 teams. The entry fee includes rolls and coffee beginning at 7:30 a.m., lunch, gifts for all golfers, mulligans and chances at pin prizes.

Hole sponsorships are also available. Sponsorship is $475 and entitles the sponsor to recognition at the hole sponsored and on the tournament program, and one team entry.

A raffle will also be available for those who choose to donate.

Tournament proceeds are not designated to specific projects, and have been used for a variety of projects at Jefferson Community Health & Life over the years. One large project made possible by unrestricted funds was funding $200,000 (about half the cost) of a new X-ray machine which is safer, faster, more efficient and more comfortable for patients.