Good Sam ranks among top 50

Good Samaritan Society, Beatrice is recognized among the 2020 Top 50 Senior Housing Properties in the nation with the best online reputation by J Turner Research. Beatrice nursing facility was ranked 3rd out of 50 and Samaritan Springs assisted living was ranked 19th.

J Turner Research monitors the online reputation of more than 6,100 senior housing properties across various review sites and ILSs. The company assigns an independent Online Reputation Assessment score (ORA™) to each property based on a scale of 0-100, and this score determines a property’s rank. The ORA score was developed by J Turner to simplify how online reputation is measured. It serves as the multifamily industry standard to measure a property’s online reputation.

To be eligible for the senior housing ranking, a property had to register an ORA™ score of 94 or higher with a minimum of 20 online reviews on at least two review sites. The property should also be operating with residents. For properties with the same ORA™ scores, the property with the greater number of reviews ranks higher. The national average ORA™ is 65.73. Good Samaritan Society, Beatrice scored 98. (Ranked 3rd.)

The Top 50 Senior Housing by Online Reputation is part of the ORA Power Ranking series published by Multifamily Executive (MFE).

Administrator, Correne Adams said, “We take immense pride in being recognized as an ORA™ Top 50 Senior Housing property by J Turner Research, especially for 2020. Last year, was an incredibly challenging year and our team went above and beyond to keep residents happy despite the turmoil of the pandemic. Congratulations to our team and thank you to our residents for expressing their appreciation for our community online!”

