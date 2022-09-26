Good Samaritan Society announces new manager

Good Samaritan Society-Beatrice is pleased to announce Staci Bednar as the new Assisted Living Manager at Samaritan Springs in Beatrice. Staci has over 5 years management experience and a Bachelor of Science degree from Peru State College.

Staci lives with her husband in Beatrice, Ne and has a blended family with 4 children ages 8-18. Their youngest three keep them very busy with sporting events and school functions. The oldest is on her own and becoming an amazing adult and making them very proud.

Staci looks forward to serving the residents at Samaritan Springs in this new role.

“The residents and many family members are already familiar with me as I have worked in various positions, helping out wherever I was needed in the facility since January 2020," Bednar said. "The residents are incredible individuals and have truly welcomed me into this position already. I am blessed to be able to serve them and have the opportunity to partner with the staff to continue providing a high level of care for our residents.”