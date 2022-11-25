 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Good Samaritan Society announces supervisor

Good Samaritan Society-Beatrice is pleased to announce Kari Parks, PTA as Supervisor of Therapy and Rehabilitation. Kari comes to us with experience working in a variety of settings that include home health and outpatient. Kari received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Doane College and her Physical Therapy Assistant Associates of Applied Science degree from Southeast Community College.

Kari is originally from Wayne. Kari and her husband live in Beatrice. They have two children and enjoy sports, going to the lake and spending time with family and friends.

“I look forward to making a difference in the lives of our residents while getting to know them and their families,” Parks said. Parks added, “Getting them back to their previous strength levels so they can go back home and enjoy life is a huge goal of mine."

Kari Parks
