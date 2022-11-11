Good Samaritan Society celebrates home care and hospice month

Each November the home care and hospice community honors the millions of nurses, home care aides, therapists, and social workers who make a remarkable difference for the patients and families they serve. These heroic caregivers play a central role in our health care system and in homes across the nation. To recognize their efforts, we call upon all Americans to commemorate the power of caring, both at the home and in their local communities and join with The Good Samaritan Society Home Care of SE Nebraska, and the National Association for Home Care & Hospice (NAHC) by celebrating November as National Home Care &Hospice Month.

With 10,000 Americans turning 65 every day, the need for health care will continue to rise, and costs will continue to skyrocket. This is where home care and hospice come in. As the preferred choice for most patients, it also offers the greatest cost savings. For example, Medicare pays nearly $2,000 per day for a typical hospital stay and $450 per day for a typical nursing home stay. Meanwhile, home care costs less than $100 a day and helps many U.S. seniors remain independent at home, enrich their lives, and keep in touch with those they love.

“Home Care staff have to be very knowledgeable and confident in their skills since they work independently in homes to provide high acuity care to their clients,” states Jessica Gerdes, Home Care Administrator. “Home Care nurses, aides, and therapists who choose to use their skills serving the lives of those undergoing health setbacks in the home deserve our admiration and gratitude as we celebrate November and Home Care and Hospice Month”.