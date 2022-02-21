Good Samaritan Society expanding home health services

Good Samaritan Society will be expanding home health services in the Beatrice area starting in April.

The organization currently has a skilled nursing facility and assisted living community in Beatrice, as well as a Home Health office in Auburn which also serves Beatrice and surrounding communities.

“We are honored to offer these expanded services to the Beatrice community,” Shelly Koch, home based services senior director of Good Samaritan Society, said in a press release. “For nearly 100 years, the Good Samaritan Society has been providing exceptional care to seniors.”

The Good Samaritan Society will be expanding its services as Beatrice Community Hospital & Health Center begins transitioning out of home health services starting April 1.

“The Good Samaritan Society has been part of the Beatrice health care community for decades,” said Rick Haraldson, BCH CEO. “They have extensive knowledge and expertise specific to home health. This transition will strengthen services in Beatrice and ensure our community’s health care needs are met.”

Koch said the Good Samaritan Society is currently conducting interviews with Beatrice Community Hospital Home Health employees.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to serve more clients in the area and are committed to ensuring a smooth transition for current Beatrice Community Hospital Home Health clients and employees,” Koch said.

Home health services can provide quality medical care in a person’s home. It can include specialized services such as medication management, wound care, social work, and physical, occupational and speech therapies.

The Good Samaritan Society is one of the largest not-for-profit providers for senior care and services in the United States with more than 300 locations in 22 states. Its services include senior living, long-term care, rehabilitation therapy, home-based services and more.

