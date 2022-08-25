Good Samaritan Society hires administrator

Maria Hudson is the new Marketing/Business Office Coordinator. Maria has been employed with the Good Samaritan Society for six years and prior to that, she was employed for the Auburn Public Schools for three years as a Paraprofessional and substitute teacher. Originally, from Jefferson City, Missouri, Maria was employed for Clayton Agri-Marketing for 8 years as a Marketing Export Shipment Coordinator and Translator. She is a graduate from Lincoln University with a B. S. in Sociology and Minor in Social Work. Maria is a member of our local Auburn Senior Center, parent representative of the Auburn Public Schools Continues Improvement Progress Steering committee, PTO, and Project Response Volunteer. Her husband Joel has been employed for NPPD for the past 10 years. The couple has been married for 12 years, and have two children Marcus who is 18 and will be a freshman at SCC Milford, and Henry who is 10 and will attend 5th grade at Calvert Elementary. Maria enjoys watching her kids play sports, sand volleyball, reading, planting flowers, and volunteering in her community.