Good Samaritan Society named one of America’s best employers

Forbes magazine has named The Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society one of America’s Best Midsize Employers for 2022. One of the nation’s largest not-for-profit providers of senior care and services, the Good Samaritan Society is the only senior care provider to make the prestigious list.

According to Forbes, 60,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees were surveyed by market research firm Statista to compile the list. Participants were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family, and to nominate organizations other than their own. The final list ranks the 500 midsize employers that received the most recommendations.

Headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, the Good Samaritan Society employs 15,000 people across more than 300 locations in 22 states. The organization integrated with Sanford Health in 2019, one of the nation’s largest health systems.

“We have better tools to recruit skilled workers, better strategies for retaining employees and we are more competitive as it relates to benefits and pay,” said Nate Schema, Good Samaritan Society president and CEO. “Our employees have reported satisfaction with the changes we’ve been able to make as a combined organization. We’ve been able to offer a new bonus structure, provide regular increases and expedite the hiring process – it’s why we’re stronger together,” added Schema.

At the start of the pandemic, the Good Samaritan Society invested in its people. Non-exempt hourly employees received a one-time bonus payment, three months of paid health premiums and PTO flexibility. In 2021, the organization invested millions into direct care pay.

“For 100 years, we have been dedicated to sharing God’s love through the work of health, healing and comfort and I could not be more proud of our healthcare heroes,” said Schema. “Our staff across the country have built a legacy of care, compassion and quality. We are excited to welcome people who want to make a difference in senior’s lives every day,” Schema added.

The Good Samaritan Society was one of the first senior care providers in the nation to announce a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all employees.

“This level of protection brings with it some peace of mind and less uncertainty about being exposed, bringing COVID home to your family or to work,” said Schema. “After the challenging couple of years, this is having a positive impact on employee’s mental health and well-being. We know the pandemic continues to be a concern people have when making employment decisions, and we want our employees to know we are making decisions with their safety as our top priority.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0