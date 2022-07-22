Good Samaritan Society offers homes care

The Good Samaritan Society began offering Home Care in Southeast Nebraska about two years ago.

The counties included in the services include: Gage, Jefferson, Saline, Johnson, Otoe, Nemaha, Richardson, and Pawnee Counties.

Maria Hudson, Marketing and Community Outreach Coordinator, said they are able to serve an average of 20-30 people in Gage County alone per month.

Hudson said that home health services are important because people want to stay in their homes as long as they can.

“With some help and good family support most people are able to stay home longer. We’ve seen referrals to nursing homes and assisted living decrease and home services increase,” said Hudson.

While the agency is located in Auburn, Nebraska, nursing staff live in the area they serve and have accessibility 24 hours, seven days a week for phone or in-person visits.

“We work directly with hospital and rehabilitation center discharge planners, social services and families to begin transition services," Hudson said. "The patient has to be homebound to qualify for services.

"It provides for a good continuum of care when we all work together. Our RN staff are experienced in a variety of different types of care, but we also work with physical therapists, occupational and speech therapy. We also have home health care aides and companion private services."

Telehealth services include remote care delivery and monitoring tools that enable home health employees to improve care delivery, empower clients to participate in their care, reduce overall healthcare expenses and assist with communication to family and physicians with client permission.

Telehealth uses devices placed in the home to monitor daily vital signs and does not always require the patient to be homebound.

Hudson said the Good Samaritan Society wants to provide services that are most needed by the communities they serve.

“We want to be advocates for our clients,” said Hudson.