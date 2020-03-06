Gordon remains amid Royals rebuild, eager to finish in KC

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Alex Gordon has won a World Series, made All-Star teams and won Gold Gloves — all with the Kansas City Royals. He just wants to keep the good feelings going as long as he can.

"I feel 36, take that for what it is," the veteran left fielder said Thursday. "I love this team, wanted to come back and fight with my guys, have another fun year and hopefully a more successful year."

Gordon re-signed with the Royals on a $4 million, one-year contract after his $72 million, four-year deal expired following last season. Born and raised in Lincoln, Nebraska, Gordon was the second overall pick in the 2005 draft by the Royals and has since become one of the most popular players in the franchise's half-century existence.

His big contract, signed after Kansas City won the 2015 World Series, was a popular move at the time. But both Gordon and the Royals quickly declined. The club hasn't been over .500 since and lost 103 games last season, and Gordon hit .237 with 52 homers and a .686 OPS during his four-year deal.

He bounced back last year with a .741 OPS and won his third straight Gold Glove. Just as importantly, he's been a steady presence for a franchise trying to develop young players to backbone its set of contenders.