Grant dollars will help transform Diller Park

The Diller Park will undergo a major transformation this summer through grants made by the Diller Community Foundation Fund (DCFF). The village of Diller will use a $5,000 grant from DCFF to install updated lighting at the playground and begin adding decorative lighting along the walking path. The funds will also be used to provide reliable Wi-Fi at the park for both residents who use the park and guests at campsites.

An exciting addition to the play area will be the Spin Zone which will feature two inclusive, fun filled pieces of equipment, the Cozy Cocoon and Double Decker Cone Spinner. The Cocoon is for a small group wanting a close spinning experience. The Cone is for a large group and features high climbing and spinning fun simultaneously. This piece will be accessible to individuals of all abilities, including those using wheelchairs, and will be connected to the sidewalk with a hard surfaced path. A $20,300 grant from DCFF will be used toward the purchase of the equipment as well as for ground cover and perimeter sidewalks for this new community amenity.