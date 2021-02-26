Grant dollars will help transform Diller Park

The Diller Park will undergo a major transformation this summer through grants made by the Diller Community Foundation Fund (DCFF). The village of Diller will use a $5,000 grant from DCFF to install updated lighting at the playground and begin adding decorative lighting along the walking path. The funds will also be used to provide reliable Wi-Fi at the park for both residents who use the park and guests at campsites.
An exciting addition to the play area will be the Spin Zone which will feature two inclusive, fun filled pieces of equipment, the Cozy Cocoon and Double Decker Cone Spinner. The Cocoon is for a small group wanting a close spinning experience. The Cone is for a large group and features high climbing and spinning fun simultaneously. This piece will be accessible to individuals of all abilities, including those using wheelchairs, and will be connected to the sidewalk with a hard surfaced path. A $20,300 grant from DCFF will be used toward the purchase of the equipment as well as for ground cover and perimeter sidewalks for this new community amenity.
Diller Community Foundation Fund’s Park Improvement Account received an additional gift of $10,500 from DCFF’s 2019 DREAM Event proceeds. This generous gift will be used to extend the walking path which will meander along the outer edges of the park and lead walkers through a workout that will include two exercise stations and four memorial benches in the shade of the park’s many trees. It will also help to complete the courtyard in the play area with stamped, colored concrete.
The park improvement project was selected as a priority for its alignment with DCFF’s mission to “maximize our community’s potential.” Volunteer members of the Diller Community Foundation Fund Advisory Committee hope that these upgrades will help make Diller an even more attractive community to visitors, as well as families in search of a small community offering an abundance of comforts and conveniences to call home.
The Diller Community Foundation Fund made grants and gifts totaling over $48,000 to community, school and area projects during the 2020 gifting period. The DCFF advisory committee continues its work to build Diller’s unrestricted endowment in order to provide financial resources for both projects, programs and worthy causes today, and those that arise in the years to come.
Those who wish to invest in the future of Diller may make a contribution to the Diller Community Foundation Fund by mail at PO Box 14, Diller, NE, 68342, or online at nebcommfound.org/give/diller-community-foundation-fund. DCFF is an affiliated fund of Nebraska Community Foundation and all donations are tax deductible.