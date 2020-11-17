Grant funding available

The Diller Community Foundation Fund will once again be investing in the Diller community with grants for 2021. The grants are available to provide a financial resource to support worthwhile projects and programs that make a positive impact in Diller. This year over $30,000 is available for granting.

We invite individuals or organizations to “TURN UP YOUR DREAM SWITCH” and consider applying for a grant. The request can be for a single project to be completed in 2021 or possibly a multi-year project. Groups and organizations may also work together and submit an application.

Applications are due Dec. 1, 2020 for review and consideration. Applications are available by contacting Beth Roelfs at 402-793-5556 or emailing broelfs73@gmail.com.

The Diller Community Foundation Fund is also sponsoring the Youth Philanthropy Contest for our young citizens to help Diller-Odell Schools and the Diller community change and grow!

Applications are due Jan. 6, 2021. Up to four, $500 grants will be awarded.

Applications can be requested at broelfs73@gmail.com or are available at Diller-Odell Public Schools. For additional information about this exciting opportunity, contact Beth Roelfs at 402-793-5556.

The 2020 grants provided funding for the elementary after school LEARN program, Main Street plantings in Diller and a mural in the H.S. counselor's office.

