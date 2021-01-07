Groundwater programs postponed

Typically, Nebraska Extension in cooperation with the Beatrice Groundwater Guardian Team host an agriculture program for Farmers in January and a landscaping program for homeowners in March. However, with the pandemic we had to cancel last year’s program and are postponing the programs for this year as well.

We don’t want to put anyone in danger or get anyone ill from meeting as a large group, so we will wait until the risk dial for COVID-19 comes down to a safer level. We are planning to hold the homeowner program this summer and the ag program next fall, pending transmission risk levels. Please bear with us as we plan as much as we can and we welcome you to join us for a great program and free lunch when we are all safe again, hopefully this summer and fall. Watch for more information about the programs as we are able to hold them again.