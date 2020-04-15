Growing a garden to a business

“I started the plants a couple of weeks ago, but with the colder weather I won’t put them in the garden until it is a little warmer. The strawberries should be ready at the beginning of June,” said Jantzen.

Jantzen explained that timing was so important in her business.

“I have a number of spreadsheets that I keep to figure out when to plant and what will be available at the best time,” said Jantzen.

Jantzen said that the hardest part of starting her business has been setting up the plot. She had originally set up in a different area of the family farm because there had been dairy cattle in the lot of her current plot.

“The nutrient levels were too high from all of the fertilizer. I had to set up my drip irrigation and figure out where to order everything. It was a lot of work, but I had a lot of help from friends, neighbors and family,” said Jantzen. “My mom and dad are in charge of fencing.

“The first year I had six pages of notes of things I wanted to do differently from the first year. You never stop learning and there are so many unpredictable factors like the weather."