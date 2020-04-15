Growing a garden to a business

Katie Jantzen started helping with the family garden when she was a child, but West End Farm near Plymouth, has grown into a business.
“I had always been interested in agriculture because I grew up on a farm, but when I went to college I started learning about local food, food systems, food justice and sustainable agriculture," Jantzen said. "I hadn’t put those things together from an academic perspective before.
“After college I worked in Indiana for Mennonite Voluntary Service for two years and I was running a community garden to try to get fresh produce in the food pantries. I became interested in food security.”
Beginning in 2017, Jantzen began West End Farm, a plot of 43 different varieties of fruits, vegetables and herbs. This will be her fourth growing season. Jantzen is the fifth generation to grow crops on her family’s land, which has been farmed since 1882.
“I also worked for a farm in Indiana that did CSA (Community Supported Agriculture) and a farmer’s market," she said. "When I moved home, I worked for Friesen’s. They had a vegetable farm and I had a whole growing season of experience. I enjoyed it so much that I decided to start my own farm."
Local customers purchase a subscription in the CSA and in return, they are provided with a box of fresh produce on a weekly basis for approximately 20 weeks or from late May to mid October.
“I started the plants a couple of weeks ago, but with the colder weather I won’t put them in the garden until it is a little warmer. The strawberries should be ready at the beginning of June,” said Jantzen.
Jantzen explained that timing was so important in her business.
“I have a number of spreadsheets that I keep to figure out when to plant and what will be available at the best time,” said Jantzen.
Jantzen said that the hardest part of starting her business has been setting up the plot. She had originally set up in a different area of the family farm because there had been dairy cattle in the lot of her current plot.
“The nutrient levels were too high from all of the fertilizer. I had to set up my drip irrigation and figure out where to order everything. It was a lot of work, but I had a lot of help from friends, neighbors and family,” said Jantzen. “My mom and dad are in charge of fencing.
“The first year I had six pages of notes of things I wanted to do differently from the first year. You never stop learning and there are so many unpredictable factors like the weather."
Jantzen has built a refrigeration system onto the old dairy barn with recycled materials and uses a portion of the barn to wash, distribute and store her produce. Eggs, granola, jams and honey are also available for purchase.
“This year I am participating in a research project with bees on hive designs from the Center for Rural Affairs. I’ll have four of their hives and two of my own,” said Jantzen.
“The bees are a nice complement to the produce, as they pollinate many of the crops I grow, and they also collect nectar from the cover crop surrounding the produce plots,” she said. “CSA customers appreciate the opportunity to purchase local honey products like liquid, chunk, and comb honey, and beeswax,” said Jantzen.
“The CSA is a good option for people who don’t have the space for a garden or maybe they want more variety,” said Jantzen. “I’m really interested in helping the community as a local food source. It’s important for people to understand where their food comes from, especially in the current climate. I’m completely transparent in my operation invite visits to the farm.”
More information on the options of the CSA, prices and delivery dates can be found at www.westendfarmne.com. Jantzen is also available by phone at 402-239-9822.
