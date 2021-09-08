Half marathon planned for Beatrice

Beatrice's third Annual Hoppy Half marathon, Half Relay and 5k race will take place on Saturday Sept. 18, 2021 hosted by the Homestead Running Club. This event will start and finish at Stone Hollow Brewery 301 Court St. with their Oktoberfest event and Husker game viewing to follow. Races will start at 8 a.m. and will all be chip timed this year.

The courses are out & back on the flat scenic Chief Standing Bear Trail which is a mix of concrete and crushed limestone. The Half (13.1 miles) can be ran solo or a 2-3 person relay team. The 5k (3.1 miles) distance can be ran or walked. Participants are encouraged to social distance at the start/finish.

The Half marathon relay teams will be responsible for transportation to and from exchange points. Details will be provided on the spots to pick up and drop off runners. Included in the entry fee is the popular soft-blend long sleeve t-shirt, post-race refreshments and an Oktoberfest discount. Register Online or by mail in. Early registration through Sept 10th to be guaranteed a shirt on race day but late and race day registrations accepted and will receive a shirt at a later date. Proceeds will go towards maintenance and upkeep of the 19 mile Chief Standing Bear Trail. For entry information see event on Facebook, email homesteadrunningclub@gmail.com or call 402-641-5746.

