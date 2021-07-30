Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease identified in area

Public Health Solutions has received several reports of Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease (HFMD) in childcare centers throughout the district. This illness is generally not serious, yet is highly contagious. The illness spreads extremely quickly in schools and childcare centers through in-person contact, respiratory droplets containing the virus, and contact with contaminated surfaces and objects. Typical symptoms of HFMD include:

• Fever and flu-like symptoms including sore throat, eating or drinking less, and generally not feeling well.

• Mouth sores that can appear one to two days after a fever starts. These sores usually start in the back of the throat and appear as small red dots. They may become painful blisters.

• Skin rash on the palms of the hands and soles of the feet. A rash can also appear on the knees, elbows, buttocks, or genital area.

While most cases of HFMD will resolve with supportive care at home, it’s recommended to see a healthcare provider if your child is not drinking enough to stay hydrated, a fever lasts more than three days, your child has a weakened immune system, symptoms become severe or do not improve within ten days, or if your child is under six months old.