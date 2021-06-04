Happy Birthday Nadene Wiegand!
Related to this story
Most Popular
James Robert Hicok
- Updated
Two men were arrested after reports of a disturbance at a Beatrice restaurant.
All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.
- Updated
A Fairbury woman was sentenced to prison in Gage County District Court Thursday after violating her probation in two cases dating back to 2018.
- Updated
Two people were transported to Beatrice Community Hospital for injuries sustained in a crash involving a utility vehicle.
- Updated
While Sunland residents remembered those who gave their lives while serving, many noticed one Gage County tradition was absent this year from …
- Updated
Clay Center, NE., resident Ruth E. Hagemeier, 88, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in Aurora, NE.
- Updated
Seven people were arrested after warrants were served in Fairbury as part of a drug investigation.
- Updated
In June 2019, Gage County approved a $1.9 million claim to members of the Beatrice 6, the first toward the $28.1 million federal judgment awar…
- Updated
A new sheriff has been appointed to serve in Jefferson County.