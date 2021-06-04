 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Happy Birthday Nadene Wiegand!
0 Comments

Happy Birthday Nadene Wiegand!

  • 0
Nadene Wiegand

Nadene Wiegand

Please help us wish this special ‘June Rose’ a Happy Birthday on June 9. Cards may be sent to 201 N. 26th St. , Beatrice, Ne 68310

With Love, Your Family

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ruth E. Hagemeier
Obituaries

Ruth E. Hagemeier

  • Updated

Clay Center, NE., resident Ruth E. Hagemeier, 88, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in Aurora, NE.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News