Have you ever heard of overlanding?

“First a capable and reliable 4x4 vehicle, preferably one that is narrow and has a short wheelbase outfitted with the basics; all-terrain tires…oversized if possible, armor protection like rock sliders, heavy duty bumpers and skid plates,” Kopf began. “I’d add a high lift jack and a winch if you can afford one. Tools, some extra parts and vehicle supplies are a good idea in case something decides to fail. After that, you have all of your standard camping equipment to make your adventure as comfortable as possible.”

I don’t remember how or why I started doing this, but when I had to work on my rig, and change out parts like fan belts, heater hoses or radiator hoses, I would toss the old/replaced, but still functional part, in a plastic box I carried with me in the vehicle. My reasoning was that if one of the new parts failed, I had an extra on board. That logic paid off one day on a trip deep into the Mark Twain National Forest in southeast Missouri. We had just crossed a creek and were climbing up out of the creek bottom when my buddy’s vehicle disappeared in a cloud of steam. He had blown his lower radiator hose.