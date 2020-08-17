Health alert issued for Rockford Lake

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The state has issued health alerts for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Rockford Lake in Gage County and Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County.

Wagon Train Lake in Lancaster County continues to be on health alert. Swan Creek Lake (5A) in Phelps County, also known as Willard Meyer Recreation Area, has been removed from the list of lakes under health alert.

Samples taken earlier this week at these lakes were above the health alert threshold of 8 parts-per-billion (ppb) of total microcystin (a toxin released by certain strains of blue-green algae). This is a lower threshold than previous years, based on recommendations issued in 2019 by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Previously, the State of Nebraska had set a limit of 20 ppb, but adopted the new limits after concluding that the new EPA threshold is based on the best scientific evidence available, and is protective of public health.