Health Hearts Run coming up

The 12th Annual Healthy Hearts Run will be held Saturday afternoon, February 12, 2022. Run or walk for a health heart at this fun event! 1 mile or 5k (3.1 miles) start at 1 p.m. out and back on the flat crushed limestone trail on the Homestead trail by the American Legion 701 Dorsey in Beatrice. Register by emailing the homesteadrunningclub@gmail.com or contact: Julie Feist jfeist85@gmail.com /Timoree Klingler timoree@gmail.com .

Entry form on Facebook or online at www.GetMeRegistered.com/HealthyHeartRun. $20 1 mile, $30 5k; $55 5k couple division (M/F ), No shirt option subtract $10. Race day registrations starting at 12:00 PM accepted but race shirt not guaranteed day of the race. Entry fee includes popular Long sleeve soft blend shirt, post race Legion pizza & refreshments. Awards in 5k for Male/Female and separate Couples Division. Proceeds this year go to the local Mother to Mother Ministry of Beatrice. Participants are encouraged to wear red and this is a dog-friendly (must be leashed) event as well.