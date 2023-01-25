Healthy Hearts Run planned for February

Run or walk for heart health at this fun event! Choose from distances of 1 mile or 5k (3.1 miles) with races starting at 11 a.m. on the flat crushed limestone Homestead trail by the American Legion 701 Dorsey in Beatrice. Packet pick up and Race day registrations start at 10 a.m. in the American Legion. Entry form is available on Facebook or register online at www.GetMeRegistered.com/HealthyHeartRun. You may also Register by emailing the homesteadrunningclub@gmail.com or contacting: Julie Feist jfeist85@gmail.com Timoree Klingler timoree@gmail.com. Entry fees are: $20 for 1 mile or $30 for 5k (no shirt/hat option subtract $10). Awards for youth in 1 mile, M/F age groups in 5k and separate couple team division. Register by 2/3/23 to be guaranteed a soft blend long sleeve shirt or a red Heathly Hearts Beanie day of the race. Entry fee also includes post-race Legion pizza & refreshments.