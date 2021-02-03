Healthy Hearts Run planned

The 11th Annual Healthy Hearts Run will be held Saturday February 13. Start working towards a fit 2021 by running or walking this fun event! One mile or 5k distances out and back on the flat crushed limestone trail on the Homestead trail by the American Legion at 701 Dorsey St. in Beatrice. Register by emailing the homesteadrunningclub@gmail.com or contact: Julie Feist jfeist85@gmail.com ro Timoree Klingler timoree@gmail.com.

Entry form on Facebook or online at www.GetMeRegistered.com/HealthyHeartRun. Early registration until 2/6/2020 $15 1 mile, $25 5k; 5k couple division (M/F ), $45 3 person group rate *5k only & must sign up at same time.

Race day registrations accepted but race shirt not guaranteed day of the race. Entry fee includes popular Long sleeve soft blend shirt, post race Legion pizza & refreshments.

Awards in 5k for Male/Female and separate couples division. Proceeds this year go to the local Blue Rivers Adult & Teen Challenge. Participants are encouraged to wear red and this is a dog-friendly (must be leashed) event as well.

