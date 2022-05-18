Heather Kracht

Years in nursing: 21

Specialty/department:

Right now, I do phone triage for the Women and Children's clinic and then Dr. Dayton as well. She's family practice.

Family:

I am married, and I have four kids. I have 13-year-old, a 9-year-old, and two 4-year-olds. I've been married for 10 years.

Why did you choose to become a nurse?

My mother is a nurse, and just growing up watching her interact with patients, being able to help them, comfort them, in their time of need, was something that I viewed as very important. I've always wanted to work with people, so it was a perfect field for that.

How has COVID-19 impacted the last few years?

It's been difficult with all the safety measures that we have to have in place. There's a lot of gray area to it. It's not all black and white. So just having to take each situation in consideration as far as recommendations on what they need to do and those type of things.

What’s one fact about you people would be surprised to know?

I've worked in all different fields with my nursing career. I started out as a CNA. And then I worked in long-term care, I've worked in the acute care hospital, I've done travel nursing for a few years and that led me to my job currently.

What’s one thing you wish people understood about nurses?

The amount of time that we take to make sure our patients are well-cared for. A lot of times it falls on the nurse's shoulders to educate that patient on whatever their concern is, whatever is going on with them. Making sure they know the symptoms, what it expect as far as treatment. When they need to be concerned, when they need to call their provider.

What’s been the hardest part of being a nurse?

Trying to make everybody happy. You can go out of your way to make people happy, and there are some people aren't happy no matter what you do. I think that's the hardest part. I think people, overall now, are much more unappreciative than they used to be.

What's your favorite part of being a nurse?

In general, getting to talk to people every day and help them with whatever situation they need help with. Trying to find resources if I don't have answers for them, trying to figure out where I can go to get that help.

