Hedge Corner School relocated

The Hedge Corner School has been successfully relocated from its previous location on North Third Street to its new site at the Johnson County Museum in Tecumseh.

Sarah Williamson, president of the historical society stated, “The new location next to our museum at Third and Clay Street will increase visibility and will be more accessible for visitors. Our next steps are to make some general repairs including upgrades to the electrical system and to install climate control systems to preserve the artifacts. Finally, what building can’t use a coat of fresh paint?”

“This is another example of the tremendous support and generosity of members and friends of the museum and Johnson County in general. We sought $20,000 in donations and are excited to have received that support. We will recognize those contributors when we divulge our, “Hedge Corner School Honor Roll,” at the grand opening ceremony next spring,” Williamson added.

One room schoolhouses were a way of life in the early to mid-1900’s. There were 73 such schools in Johnson County. Hedge Corner was located two miles west of Tecumseh. It was moved to its former location in 1972 after being vacant for five years. The interior of the building has been preserved and appears as it did when it was a classroom.

The museum is planning to provide an historical experience by hosting students from Johnson County Central, Sterling and St. Andrew schools for a day of school like in “the old days.” The museum has volunteers that actually taught in these one room schools and are excited to add their expertise.

