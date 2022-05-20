Herburt is ready for his forever home. He is a Kelpie Mix who is 8 yrs old. He is a... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Additional details have been released regarding an alleged sexual assault that occurred at Beatrice State Developmental Center last year.
In a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court on Monday, Thomas claimed a no-trespass order handed down to him from the district in September prevented him from experiencing his first grader's school year.
All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.
A man arrested by Beatrice police ended up in a Lincoln hospital after consuming methamphetamine in an attempt to avoid arrest.
A Beatrice man who led police on a chase through Beatrice was sentenced to prison in Gage County District Court.
A transient who used WiFi from a Beatrice residence to download child pornography was sentenced to probation Wednesday in Gage County District…
As of June 15, will officially assume ownership of the former Beatrice Community Hospital Hospice program and its incredible team members. Mai…
OMAHA -- The Beatrice baseball team is looking to defend their Class B State Championship and they got off to a hot start on Saturday.
Five people are seeking a vacant seat on the Gage County Board of Supervisors following the death of longtime board member Dennis Byars.
There was pressure to live up to after her standout freshman season. As a sophomore, Barnard's historic home run campaign at Wichita State puts her in rare air.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.