The impact a nurse makes on health care is unparalleled.

From birth, death and every health need in between, there is oftentimes just one certainty: a nurse will be nearby.

When a loved one falls ill it’s a nurse that is first to administer care.

But they do so much more. When there are questions, confusion, anxiety; a nurse is there to help.

To further appreciate the value of a nurse, imagine for a second, a life without nurses.

A nurse is there to assist a new mother after childbirth, calm a young child suffering from illness and show compassion when life draws to an end.

These heroes of healthcare play a vital role.

For that reason, the Beatrice Daily Sun sought to again honor some of the area’s outstanding nurses. This is the third year the Daily Sun has honored outstanding nurses from across southeast Nebraska.

In partnership with Beatrice Community Hospital and Southeast Community College-Beatrice, the Daily Sun accepted nominations from the public for outstanding nurses. Twenty nurses from across southeast Nebraska were nominated for the honor.

From there, a panel of local judges sorted through the nominations, narrowing the list to Nine Outstanding Nurses.

During that same timeframe, the public was allowed to vote for their favorite nurse online, ultimately picking a People’s Choice to round the list out to 10 honorees.

There were more than 2,800 votes this year.

When all the votes were tallied it was Laura DeBoer, a nurse at Jefferson Community Health and Life, who finished as the People’s Choice winner.

The honorees were honored during a banquet at Southeast Community College-Beatrice and each received a gift bag along with a certificate commemorating the honor.

“Nurses make such a tremendous difference,” Beatrice Community Hospital CEO Rick Haraldson said. “They really are the frontlines of healthcare and they do such an important job.”

Beatrice Community Hospital was a partner sponsor with the Beatrice Daily Sun. Other sponsors included Southeast Community College and Blossom Khardt.

“The care that nurses provide is crucial to our community,” said Daily Sun President Patrick Ethridge. “I continue to be amazed and grateful for the quality of health care we have in southeast Nebraska and it all starts with amazing nurses. We really are lucky to have so many amazing healthcare workers serving our citizens.”

Honorees included:

1. Laura DeBoer Jefferson Community Health and Life

2. Angie Roschewski – BCH Infusion

3. Mikayla Rosenthal – Gage County Medical Clinic

4. Linsey Freitag – BCH Infusion

5. Karly Wegner – Gage County Medical Clinic

6. Kimberly Francis – Gage County Medical Clinic

7. Amy Penner – Good Samaritan Society of Beatrice

8. Kyleigh Swoboda – Beatrice Community Hospital

9. Mary Hadorn – Beatrice Community Hospital

10. Crystal Erb – Beatrice Health and Rehab