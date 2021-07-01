Hip surgery available at BCH

Total hip replacement is a commonly performed surgical procedure with more than 400,000 total hip replacements performed in the United States annually.

There are multiple approaches to performing hip replacements, and Dr. Derek Weichel of Beatrice Community Hospital offers one of the newest techniques available – anterior approach hip replacement.

Anterior approach is a technique in which surgeons make an incision at the front of the hip instead of through the buttocks or side of the hip and work between the muscles to keep them intact, rather than cutting through them, which is common with traditional hip replacement.

With anterior approach surgery, some patients are reporting:

· Less pain after surgery

· Fewer pain medications needed

· Shorter hospital stays

· Faster recovery

The anterior approach also gives the surgeon the ease of intraoperative imaging. A specific table is used during the procedure that allows the surgeon to take X-rays during surgery. This advantage lends itself to a more precise positioning of hip implants, thus producing a more natural feeling hip.