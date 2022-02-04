Historic Liberty buildings recognized at event

LIBERTY -- Two historical buildings from Liberty were included in the Gage County Historical Society’s January Bingo fundraising event.

“There were 60 buildings in Gage County that were on the cards,” said Cassandra Dean, Museum Administrator. “It was the first time that we did that type of program, but we will do it again. In April we plan to do a trivia night.

“Membership dues and fundraising helps us to further the mission of the Gage County Historical Society by providing for the continued growth and development of educational programming, museum exhibits, and community outreach."

While the Liberty buildings are no longer standing, the history of the small town remains.

The Plum Creek School District 27 was the first school in Liberty to provide elementary education in 1866 (before Nebraska became a state.) That building was destroyed during the fires of an 1892 political rally for presidential candidate, Grover Cleveland.

A new red brick school building was finished in November 1893. In 1913 the first four-year high school seniors received 12th grade diplomas.

The school graduated a total of 583 Nebraskans in its half century.

It was closed in 1963 when the State Board of Education declared the school “non-approved” and changed its classification to that of a school having only eight grades.

The last graduates of the High School were Shirley Radebaugh, Gary Cornett, Donald Cordarus, Elmeda Crouse and Jim Earnhart.

The building was destroyed in 1989.

Early in the history of Liberty, Nebraska, there were five protestant churches. Historical documents indicate there were approximately 400 people, five church buildings and five “half-starved preachers.”

“Three of these churches, Presbyterian, United Presbyterian, and Methodist Episcopal, felt that a union must in some way be effected. But as the three were of about equal strength, the problem which seemed impossible to solve was which one should survive and which two must be swallowed up. The matter ran on for several years.” (History of Gage County, Nebraska by Hugh Dobbs)

Rev. N.L. Packard of Lincoln, the state general missionary, was called to help with the new church.

The First Congregational Church of Liberty was organized and the old Presbyterian church building and parsonage were turned over to the new organization.

The building is no longer standing.

