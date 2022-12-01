Historical Society hosting photography contest

The Gage County Historical Society presents our Filley Stone Barn @150 Photography Contest. Society is looking for photographs of the Filley Stone Barn to help celebrate its 150th anniversary in 2024.

This contest is open to all artists aged 18 or older. The application fee is $16 for one image, $25 for two images, $36 for four images, and $50 for up to six images. Proceeds go to the mason work needed on the Filley Stone Barn.

All accepted artists will have their work displayed at the Art in the Barn event in August 2023. The winning artist will receive $150, and their photo will be used on all Filley Stone Barn 150th anniversary merchandise. 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place entries will appear alongside information about their respective artists in an article in our newsletter. Photos will be on display at the Beatrice Library from May 2nd to August 4th during the judging period.

For further details on how to enter and a submission form please contact the museum at 402-228-1679. This fundraiser is being sponsored by Farmer’s Cooperative and the Leigh F, Jane M, and Leigh M Coffin Foundation. Deadline to enter is May 1, 2023.