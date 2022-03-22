Historical Society presents WWII ace pilot

The Gage County Historical Society is proud to host World War II veteran Don McPherson as the first speaker in their 2022 World War II speaker series. From March through August, the Gage County Historical Society will host a variety of programs and speakers related to Gage County and its residents during the war years. These activities complement the museum’s summer exhibit “The Homefront: Gage County’s Contributions to WWII” on display from May 28 to Sept. 30.

This talk will take place on March 30 in the Adams Community Center at noon. McPherson, a life-long resident of Adams, NE, will discuss his experiences as a Navy Pilot in the Pacific during World War II.

Learn about McPherson’s time on the USS Essex where he flew a F6F-Hellcat as part of the “Wonder 5.” Some highlights of his service include taking part in the invasion of Okinawa, seeing the bomb dropped on Hiroshima, and flying patrol during the surrender of Japan. Don McPherson became a Combat Ace on May 5, 1945, after shooting down five enemy aircraft in aerial combat. A question-and-answer session will follow his talk.

Come to the Adams Community Center at 730 Main St., Adams, Nebraska from noon to 1 p.m. to hear a World War II veteran discuss his naval career. This event is free to the public.

