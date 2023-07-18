The Gage County Historical Society is seeking craft/farmer’s market vendors as well as historical demonstrators for the Filley Stone Barn Harvest Festival to be held on Saturday, October 7, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Filley Stone Barn located at 13282 East Scott Road, Filley, Nebraska. The barn is located two miles south of Filley.

We are looking for vendors to bring produce, wares, and crafts to sell. We will not take direct sales of any type. If you can demonstrate your craft while you are there we would so appreciate it. You are also invited to bring your antique tractors and cars to the show. There will be many children’s activities, demonstrations by blacksmiths, corn husking, plowing, wood carving demos, marble making, and many other activities for your enjoyment. We look forward to hearing from you.