Holiday garbage schedules

With the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, Midwest Area Refuse Solutions (MARS) announces the following garbage and curbside recycling collection schedule:

Thursday, Nov. 25 routes will be collected on Wednesday, Nov. 24.

Friday, Nov. 26 routes will be collected on Monday, Nov. 29.

This schedule applies to all residential and commercial routes, both in Beatrice and out-of-town routes.

MARS reminds customers to have garbage and recyclables to the curb by 6 a.m. to ensure collection. The time of day your garbage or recycling is collected may vary.

A complete list of holiday collection schedules is available at the City of Beatrice’s website: www.beatrice.ne.gov

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0