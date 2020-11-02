Holiday light recycle drive underway

Keep Beatrice Beautiful and Sanitary Recycling Center are partnering this year in a “go green” holiday lights recycle drive. You can drop off non-working lights or lights that still work, but you just don’t want anymore. You don’t have to remove the bulbs, they can be left in place. Please do remove any packing material, like plastic bags, cardboard etc. The different component materials will be separated and reused in new items.

Light strings will be collected at Sanitary Recycling Center, 917 S. 11th St., Beatrice, and end their journey at Scrap Central, Inc. in Omaha. The old or unused strings of lights are being accepted now through January. The hours of the Recycling Center are M-F 12-6; Sat. 8-6. The goal for this year is to collect and recycle 500 lbs.

The drive is a win-win for everyone. You will have a good feeling of having your old lights being diverted from the landfill and being recycled and reused into new products. Keep Beatrice Beautiful will receive $.20 per pound for the recycled lights, and proceeds generated will be used to purchase a recycled park bench for each Beatrice elementary school.

