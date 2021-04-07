Homestead 4-H Shooting Club wins state BB gun championship

Over 100 4H BB Gun Shooters from across the State competed at the State 4-H Championship Match, March 20 at Fremont.

Shooters were required to fire in four positions, prone, standing, sitting and kneeling. A 50 question test over firearm safety, gun knowledge, BB gun rules, ethics, ammunition, etc. was also part of the State Match. At the end of the day Homestead 4H found themselves in first place with several competitors shooting their personal best scores. Not only did the team out shoot the other teams, but they had the highest team test score.

Isaac Enns fired a 377/400, a personal best score, and an 88 on the test. Isaac took first place among the 11-12 years olds in the prone and kneeling position as well as total score. Andrew Enns took Top Overall honors with a 374/400 and a 100 on the test, also a first place finish among the 13-15 year olds in the sit position as well as total score plus test. Jaden Guernsey finished with a 365/400 and a test score of 98, good for a 5th place finish. Ty Dittbrenner finished in 8th place with a 361/400 and a 94 on the test.

Ryan Rempel finished with a 359/400 and a test score of 94 and finished in 10th place in the 13-15 year olds. Jonathan Lindell competed in his first State Competition and fired a 348/400, personal best, and an 82 test score. Gavin Roschewski participated in his first State Match and had a 275/400 for a personal best and a test score of 82. The Homestead Club finished 58 points ahead of the second place team. They had the best team scores in the Standing, Sitting, and Kneeling positions. In the Prone position they were two points away from a clean sweep in the four positions.Michael Roschewski had a test score of 94 but was unable to compete in the actual shooting of the match. As a team, the club has qualified for the National Daisy BB Gun Championships in Rogers, Arkansas

