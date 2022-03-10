Homestead accepting Youth Conservation Corps applications

Homestead National Historical Park is now accepting applications for the summer 2022 Youth Conservation Corps (YCC). The YCC is a summer employment program for young men and women, ages 15-18, who work and learn together on projects that further the development and conservation of the natural and cultural resources of the United States.

YCC enrollees will work together and individually to accomplish conservation and maintenance work at Homestead National Historical Park. This eight-week program will begin on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

Enrollees must have a desire to work in the outdoors. Proposed projects for the 2022 summer include work on trails, work in native prairie, participate in mussel survey, assist with painting and general maintenance. YCC enrollees must be at least 15 years of age and cannot reach 19 years of age during the term of employment; be a permanent resident of the United States or its territories or possessions; have a social security number or have applied to obtain one; and have a banking account. Enrollees must provide the proper type of work clothing, which will include long pants and work shoes.

Youth Conservation Corps members will be paid $9.00 per hour and work 40 hours each week. Interested persons may request an application by calling Homestead National Historical Park between 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. to have an application mailed or emailed. Completed applications must be returned (or postmarked) by April 8, 2022, to Homestead National Historical Park, 8523 West State Highway 4, Beatrice, NE 68310 or emailed to brandy_steelman@nps.gov. Selections will be made no later than April 15, 2022.

Homestead National Historical Park is a unit of the National Park Service located four miles west of Beatrice, Nebraska. Hours of operation are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free of charge. For additional information, please call 402-223-3514 or visit www.nps.gov/home.

