Homestead announces Artist in Residence participants

Homestead National Historical Park is excited to announce the artists chosen for the 2022 Artist-in-Residence program. This is Homestead’s thirteenth year offering artists the opportunity to live at the park and create works of art inspired by the Homestead story and its environment. Homestead is just one of many National Park Service sites that host resident artists to help connect visitors with the park’s meanings using a variety of art forms. Plan to learn more about these artists through our social media channels or visit the park this spring through fall to interact with this year’s Artists-in-Residence while they work and create.

This year five talented artists have been selected to live and work at the park. They are:

Jim Weaver, leatherworker from Edmond, Oklahoma, May 2-16

Nancy Hershberger, fiber artist from Breezewood, Pennsylvania, June 6-24

Danielle Van Winkle, photographer from Brooklyn, New York, July 18 – Aug. 1

Heidi Hermanson, poet from Omaha, Aug. 23 – Sept. 6

Ann Miller-Strandoo, painter from Seattle, Washington, Sept. 8-22

“The Artist-in-Residence program is a wonderful program that brings forth new perspectives of the park. It allows not only the artists, but park visitors an opportunity to connect with different themes and areas of the park, through the art created during the residencies,” stated the park’s Artist-in-Residence Program Manager, Hunter Hendricks.

Remember, Homestead National Historical Park has an exciting schedule of events planned for 2022. Keep up with the latest information by following us on Twitter (HomesteadNHP), Facebook (HomesteadNHP), and Instagram (HomesteadNPS).

