Homestead announces artist programs

Children of all ages and their families are invited to experience Homestead National Historical Park’s Kids in the Parks Program. These free programs will take place every Saturday from July 9 to Aug. 6 from 10-11 a.m.
Program participants will meet at the park’s Education Center outdoor courtyard. We will be outdoors so please dress appropriately for the weather. Sunscreen, hats, water bottles, insect repellent, and closed-toed shoes are highly recommended. Program length is an hour and subject to weather conditions.
If you have any questions call (402)-223-3514.
July 9 - Lindsay Ross Fishing Skills
July 16 - Alissa Hansen Watercolor Creations
July 23 - Rhonda McClure Wool Spinning and Crafts
July 30 - Linda Stephen Storytime and Easy Origami
Aug 6 - Linda Garcia-Perez Mexican Folk Paper Art