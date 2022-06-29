 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Homestead announces artist programs

Children of all ages and their families are invited to experience Homestead National Historical Park’s Kids in the Parks Program. These free programs will take place every Saturday from July 9 to Aug. 6 from 10-11 a.m.

Program participants will meet at the park’s Education Center outdoor courtyard. We will be outdoors so please dress appropriately for the weather. Sunscreen, hats, water bottles, insect repellent, and closed-toed shoes are highly recommended. Program length is an hour and subject to weather conditions.

If you have any questions call (402)-223-3514.

July 9 - Lindsay Ross Fishing Skills

July 16 - Alissa Hansen Watercolor Creations

July 23 - Rhonda McClure Wool Spinning and Crafts

July 30 - Linda Stephen Storytime and Easy Origami

Aug 6 - Linda Garcia-Perez Mexican Folk Paper Art

