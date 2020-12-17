Homestead announces holiday closures

Homestead National Monument of America’s Heritage and Education Centers will be closed on Thursday, December 24, 2020 and Friday, December 25, 2020. The trails and other outdoor areas will continue to be open during the building closures. Regular building hours will resume on Saturday, December 26, 2020.
Remember, Homestead National Monument of America has an exciting schedule of events planned for 2021. Keep up with the latest information by following us on Twitter (HomesteadNM) and Facebook (Homestead National Monument of America).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!