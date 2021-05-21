Homestead announces summer hours

Homestead National Historical Park will begin extended hours for the summer starting on Saturday, May 29, 2021. The park will be open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Labor Day Weekend. Along with the extended summer hours, the park will offer a wide variety of ranger programs and special events. Beginning on Saturday, May 29, 2021 the Freeman School will be open daily 1-4 pm. The Freeman School will be opened by request other times as long as staffing permits. Parking areas and trails will continue to be open from dawn to dusk.