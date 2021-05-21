 Skip to main content
Homestead announces summer hours
Homestead announces summer hours

Homestead National Historical Park will begin extended hours for the summer starting on Saturday, May 29, 2021. The park will be open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Labor Day Weekend. Along with the extended summer hours, the park will offer a wide variety of ranger programs and special events. Beginning on Saturday, May 29, 2021 the Freeman School will be open daily 1-4 pm. The Freeman School will be opened by request other times as long as staffing permits. Parking areas and trails will continue to be open from dawn to dusk.

“Summer is an exciting time of year to visit Homestead National Historical Park.” stated Superintendent Mark Engler.

Remember, Homestead National Historical Park has an exciting schedule of events planned for 2021. Keep up with the latest information by following us on Twitter (HomesteadNHP) and Facebook (Homestead National Historical Park).

