Homestead continues summer campfire series

Join us outside at Homestead National Monument of America’s Education Center on Saturday, August 8, at 7 p.m. for our 5th campfire program of the season featuring Steve Woerth of the Brownville Historical Society. Woerth will discuss stories from the historic General Land Office, including the story of Daniel Freeman’s claim on January 1, 1863. The Brownville Historical Society began in December 1956 with the express purpose of maintaining the historical heritage, the landmarks and the picturesque buildings of Brownville. Museums hold the artifacts of life in early Nebraska and the Society maintains these properties.

The speaker will be followed by a Ranger-led sing-along of traditional acapella campfire songs. This event is free and open to the public, but reservations are required to ensure that social distancing protocols can be followed. To make reservations, please contact the park at 402-223-3514.

The event may be cancelled in the event of inclement weather. Folding chairs will be available to guests, but we welcome lawn chairs and blankets as well. Insect repellant and water are highly recommended. Mark Engler, Park Superintendent, stated that “Brownville, Nebraska has a rich history pertinent to the Homestead Act and development of Nebraska.”