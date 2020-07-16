Homestead continues summer campfire series

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Join us outside of the Education Center at Homestead National Monument of America on Saturday July 18, at 7 p.m., for our 3rd campfire program featuring El Dean Holthus from the Home on the Range Cabin, in Athol, Kansas. The Home on the Range Cabin is a log cabin built by homesteader Dr. Brewster Higley in 1872. Higley wrote a poem titled “My Western Home” in 1871 to describe the beauty of his Kansas homestead claim. The lyrics of the poem were later set to music, and became the foundation of the song, “Home on the Range.” Holthus’s campfire chat will touch on the history of the Home on the Range Cabin and Nebraska’s involvement in the Civil War.

The River City Shakers of Omaha, NE will follow Holthus’s program with traditional line dancing demonstrations set to lively music. This campfire program will take place outside at Homestead National Monument of America’s Education Center. This event is free and open to the public, but reservations are required to ensure that social distancing protocols can be followed. To make reservations, please contact the park at 402-223-3514.