Homestead continues summer campfire series

Join us outside of the Education Center at Homestead National Monument of America on Saturday July 18, at 7 p.m., for our 3rd campfire program featuring El Dean Holthus from the Home on the Range Cabin, in Athol, Kansas. The Home on the Range Cabin is a log cabin built by homesteader Dr. Brewster Higley in 1872. Higley wrote a poem titled “My Western Home” in 1871 to describe the beauty of his Kansas homestead claim. The lyrics of the poem were later set to music, and became the foundation of the song, “Home on the Range.” Holthus’s campfire chat will touch on the history of the Home on the Range Cabin and Nebraska’s involvement in the Civil War.
The River City Shakers of Omaha, NE will follow Holthus’s program with traditional line dancing demonstrations set to lively music. This campfire program will take place outside at Homestead National Monument of America’s Education Center. This event is free and open to the public, but reservations are required to ensure that social distancing protocols can be followed. To make reservations, please contact the park at 402-223-3514.
The event may be cancelled in the event of inclement weather. Folding chairs will be available to guests, but we welcome lawn chairs and blankets as well. Insect repellant and water are highly recommended. Mark Engler, Park Superintendent, stated that “Home on the Range is the unofficial anthem of the American West and the official anthem of the State of Kansas. We look forward to learning more about the background of this historic song.”
The CDC has offered guidance to help people recreating in parks and open spaces prevent the spread of infectious diseases. We will continue to monitor all park functions to ensure that visitors adhere to CDC guidance for mitigating risks associated with the transmission of COVID-19 and take any additional steps necessary to protect public health.
Details and updates on park operations will continue to be posted on our website and social media channels. Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus.
