Homestead Fest to feature outdoor performance series

Homestead National Monument of America will host three outdoor presentations as part of the larger Homestead Fest 2020 event. Homestead Fest is a collaboration between Homestead National Monument of America and the city of Beatrice.

The performance will explore some of the many legacies of the Homestead Act. All three performances will take place on an open-air stage behind Homestead National Monument of America’s Education Center. This event is free and open to the public but will require a reservation to ensure that social distance protocols can be maintained. All three presentations will stream live from our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/HomesteadNM. To reserve your free in-person seats please email home_information@nps.gov or call (402)223-3514.

We highly encourage that all in-person guests bring sunscreen and bug repellent and portable chairs, but folding chairs will be available as well.

We hope to see you in-person, or virtually on Saturday, September 19, 2020 and Sunday, September 20, 2020 for a wonderful weekend of entertainment. Homestead Fest is presented with the generosity of the Nebraska Arts Council and The Friends of Homestead

Homestead Fest Schedulefor Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020: